Waters (NYSE:WAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. Waters updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.170-2.250 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 12.700-13.000 EPS.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $380.33. The stock had a trading volume of 114,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01. Waters has a 1-year low of $279.24 and a 1-year high of $423.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cfra set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.40.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

