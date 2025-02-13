Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

