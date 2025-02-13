Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Issues Earnings Results

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 26.30%.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:WMMVY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 104,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,813. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. Wal-Mart de México has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

