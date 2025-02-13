W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.820-4.920 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.
W. P. Carey Stock Up 2.7 %
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 138.58%.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
