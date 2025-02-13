W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.820-4.920 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $57.64 on Thursday. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $64.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 138.58%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

