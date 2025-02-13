Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Vontier also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.710-0.740 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

NYSE VNT opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. Vontier has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

