Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vivic Price Performance
Shares of VIVC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,858. Vivic has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.
About Vivic
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vivic
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Vivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.