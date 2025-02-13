Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vivic Price Performance

Shares of VIVC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,858. Vivic has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

About Vivic

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services.

