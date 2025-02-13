Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

NYSE:VSH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.76. 1,370,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $340,198.89. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,957 shares in the company, valued at $550,711.47. This trade represents a 38.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Further Reading

