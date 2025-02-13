VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UEVM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.63. 862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,769. The firm has a market cap of $192.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

