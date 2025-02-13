Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the January 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Vast Renewables Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of Vast Renewables stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Vast Renewables has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Vast Renewables Limited is a construction company in the Construction Materials industry.

