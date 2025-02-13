Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 0.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $171.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $180.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.26.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.