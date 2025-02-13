Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) is McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 33.4% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
BATS VUSB opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.