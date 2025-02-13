Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
VB stock opened at $245.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.59 and a 200-day moving average of $240.58. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $208.65 and a 12-month high of $263.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
