Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the January 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,551,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.36. 443,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,710. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.