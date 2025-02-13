Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the January 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,551,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.36. 443,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,710. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
