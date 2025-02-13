Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,200 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 708,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of VNQI stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
