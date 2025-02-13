Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,200 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 708,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

