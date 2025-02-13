VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.
VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Trading Up 3.3 %
BATS SMOT opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $380.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.
About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF
The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.
