VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) Shares Bought by Kickstand Ventures LLC.

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. owned about 2.60% of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period.

Get VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

GLIN opened at $42.94 on Thursday. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $123.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.54.

About VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.