VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 66.3% in January

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the January 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05. VanEck Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30.

VanEck Gaming ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

About VanEck Gaming ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF ( NASDAQ:BJK Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.59% of VanEck Gaming ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

