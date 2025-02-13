VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 66.3% in January

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the January 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05. VanEck Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.
