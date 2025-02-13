VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Bought by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 112,039 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

