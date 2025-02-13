Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,238,866 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.73% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,432,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 73,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Certuity LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $111.72 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

