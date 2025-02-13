Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 92,841.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004,338 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.54% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $310,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,226.89. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.55 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

