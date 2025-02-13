Van ECK Associates Corp Has $245.89 Million Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,344,322 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 215,556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 8.41% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $245,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 381,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 55,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 1.3 %

BVN opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.