Van ECK Associates Corp Has $213.45 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6,862.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 916,513 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.13% of Danaher worth $213,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,923,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Danaher by 5.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $202.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $196.80 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.17 and a 200-day moving average of $250.62.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

