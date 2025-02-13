Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Palantir Technologies worth $203,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $117.39 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $118.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.42 billion, a PE ratio of 617.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $283,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,875,479.80. This trade represents a 41.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,833,085 shares of company stock valued at $924,999,929. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.