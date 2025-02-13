Values First Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Pluri worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pluri Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUR opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. Pluri Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Pluri had a negative return on equity of 917.18% and a negative net margin of 4,184.28%.

Pluri Profile

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

