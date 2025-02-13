Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 480 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 209.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in ServiceNow by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.7 %

NOW stock opened at $981.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.17 billion, a PE ratio of 143.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,078.82 and a 200 day moving average of $969.48.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $2,372,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,710,600. The trade was a 16.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,224 shares of company stock worth $25,593,525. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.