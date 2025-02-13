Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $174,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 84.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 43,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $391.07 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $346.13 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $430.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

