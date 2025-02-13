Values First Advisors Inc. Has $448,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Targa Resources by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $200.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $87.44 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.25%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

