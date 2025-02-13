Values First Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,251 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE VMC opened at $264.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $225.36 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

