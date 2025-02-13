Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 307 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 72.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 54.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 23.94%. Analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.51%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

