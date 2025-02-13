Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $7.90. Valneva shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 84,288 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
Valneva Stock Down 5.1 %
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Valneva by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valneva by 33.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 29,748 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
