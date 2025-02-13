Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Urban Logistics REIT Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:SHED opened at GBX 114.20 ($1.42) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 131 ($1.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £539.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2,284.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc is a property investment company, quoted on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, (LON: SHED).

The Company invests in UK-based logistics properties with the objective of generating attractive dividends and capital returns for its shareholders. Its investment strategy focuses on strategically located smaller single let logistics properties servicing high-quality tenants.

