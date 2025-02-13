Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.050-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $740.0 million-$760.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $759.7 million. Upwork also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.240-0.260 EPS.

Upwork Price Performance

UPWK traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,566. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. Upwork has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 22.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPWK. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Upwork from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $1,302,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,653.55. This represents a 60.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $91,709.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $164,974.62. This trade represents a 35.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,186 shares of company stock worth $3,056,877. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

