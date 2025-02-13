Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.320-0.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.7 billion.

Unicharm Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Unicharm stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. Unicharm has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.22.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

