Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.320-0.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.7 billion.
Unicharm Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Unicharm stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. Unicharm has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.22.
About Unicharm
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unicharm
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.