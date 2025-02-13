UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in UGI were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in UGI by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 33.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after buying an additional 1,202,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UGI by 47.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after buying an additional 808,113 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 2,050.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in UGI by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,507,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 774,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UGI opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.63.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

