UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.51% of UFP Industries worth $102,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 85.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $1,965,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,450 shares in the company, valued at $41,202,383.50. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $721,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

