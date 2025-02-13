U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Releases Earnings Results

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 18.23%.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.82. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a report on Saturday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

