Two Point Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 4.0% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.01 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

