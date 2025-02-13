Two Point Capital Management Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up 2.8% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,920,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Dover by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after buying an additional 60,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

NYSE:DOV opened at $201.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.21 and a 200-day moving average of $191.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $158.29 and a twelve month high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

