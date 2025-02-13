TSE:TXG FY2025 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.81.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$34.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.79 and a 52-week high of C$34.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total transaction of C$162,898.31. Also, Director Caroline Donally purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.91 per share, with a total value of C$27,908.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,927. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.