TSE:CMG FY2025 EPS Forecast Increased by Ventum Cap Mkts

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Computer Modelling Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.69%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Ventum Financial cut their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 14.0 %

TSE CMG opened at C$9.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. The firm has a market cap of C$746.47 million, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$8.67 and a 52 week high of C$14.73.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$36,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 148,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total transaction of C$1,645,724.27. Insiders sold 325,210 shares of company stock worth $3,533,366 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.