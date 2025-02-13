Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 755.3% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DJTWW stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

