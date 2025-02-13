True Vision MN LLC Has $20.62 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

True Vision MN LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.21 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $493.07 and a 1-year high of $613.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

