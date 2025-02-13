Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 59 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 75.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,503,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,190,000 after buying an additional 77,466 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $189.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.43.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.06.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

