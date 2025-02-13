Tranquility Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $286.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.