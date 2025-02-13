Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 137 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $245.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $208.65 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

