Trainline (LON:TRN) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.10) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.22) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 456.25 ($5.68).

LON TRN traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 362.80 ($4.52). 440,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 288.95 ($3.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 452.40 ($5.63). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 400.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 363.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,182.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

