TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.42.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 54,478 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,211,000 after acquiring an additional 324,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $74.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41. The company has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

