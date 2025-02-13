Top Utility Stocks Worth Watching – February 13th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Eaton are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas to consumers. These stocks are known for being relatively stable and generating consistent income through dividends, making them a popular choice for investors seeking defensive, income-producing investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $14.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $350.80. The stock had a trading volume of 65,245,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,900,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $476.96. 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,770. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.29. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $393.55 and a 12 month high of $491.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $305.61. 1,501,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,185. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.47. Eaton has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Further Reading