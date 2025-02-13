Top Airline Stocks To Research – February 13th

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines Group, RTX, Zscaler, Alaska Air Group, and Expedia Group are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the commercial aviation industry. These stocks represent ownership in airlines that provide passenger and/or cargo transportation services, fluctuating in value based on factors such as fuel prices, demand for air travel, and general economic conditions. Investors often monitor airline stocks as a way to track the industry’s overall performance and potential profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $3.98 on Thursday, reaching $100.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,517,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.78. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of DAL traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.85. 6,454,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,066,340. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $15.86. 23,961,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,520,291. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $168.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $88.90 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.53.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.50. The company had a trading volume of 551,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,171. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -841.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.59 and its 200-day moving average is $188.86. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $255.00.

Alaska Air Group (ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $72.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.99. 459,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,445. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.15. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

