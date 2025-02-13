Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Down 99.4% in January

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the January 15th total of 15,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TNXP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 436,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,399. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.07. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $1,248.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($23.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($203.00) by $180.00. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,197.86% and a negative return on equity of 163.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -1762.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,600.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

